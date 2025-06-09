Ro Filipe stands firm as tensions rise with Goundar Shipping

File Photo

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has responded to recent claims by Goundar Shipping Limited, clarifying that all decisions made regarding vessel operations are subject to due process and proper assessment.

The company had earlier indicated plans to pursue legal action against members of the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji board, alleging that they delayed the operation of the MV Captain Inoke on the Natovi–Nabouwalu route.

It has also been suggested that the directive to remove certain board members came from the Prime Minister.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe has rejected these assertions, stating that as Minister, he is required to conduct his own independent due diligence before granting any approvals.

He stressed that passenger safety remains his top priority and that he will not bypass established procedures.

The Minister also highlighted that previous practices, where decisions were made through direct communication between vessel operators and the Ministry, would not occur under his leadership.

Meanwhile, MSAF Chief Executive Joeli Cawaki remains on suspension pending an internal investigation.

The Minister stated that all parties should allow the lawful process to take its course and avoid using social media platforms to influence the matter.

Ro Filipe confirmed that a formal statement will be issued soon, urging professionalism and adherence to due process as the situation continues to unfold.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.