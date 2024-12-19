RFMF Chief encourages responsible festive season

As the festive season approaches, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces is gearing up for a significant transition into 2025, with an emphasis on reconciliation and strengthening public trust.

In his closing address at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai urged his soldiers to enjoy the holiday season responsibly, and to remain focused on their vital role of protecting families, loved ones, and properties.

Kalouniwai also called on RFMF personnel to remain responsible, professional, and committed to their duties in the upcoming year and beyond.

“Enjoy this festive season and make sure to always be safe, protect your family, and do what you are supposed to do. When you come back, be prepared for what the RFMF has in store for 2025. We’re talking about company deployments and exercises on a much larger scale compared to what we are doing today.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Major General Kalouniwai emphasized the importance of continuing the momentum of reconciliation within the RFMF and extending it to the wider public.

As the military works to rebuild trust with the Fijian people, he highlighted that the next phase of reconciliation will move into communities.

This, he stated, was essential for restoring the RFMF’s reputation.

As the year ends, the RFMF is preparing for a year of transformation, with an emphasis on strengthening bonds with the community and maintaining a high standard of service and responsibility.