Returning workers to boost economy, Singh says

[File Photo]

Workers returning from overseas programs are playing an increasingly vital role in supporting their families and communities financially, while also bringing back valuable skills that can drive local productivity.

This was highlighted by the Employment and Work Relations Minister Agni Deo Singh following the launch of the National Employment Center’s Local Employment Registration System.

“In the pre-departure training, we impress upon our workers who are leaving the shores to make sure that they don’t forget their families, they remember their responsibilities, and they make sure that they send all the required assistance that they are supposed to send back home, the remittances that they are expected to send home.”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh also says that returning workers often gain valuable experience in a short period, and the potential for them to contribute meaningfully to local businesses and economic growth upon their return.

The Minister emphasizes that these efforts are critical for developing countries where labor mobility can drain talent and resources.

“Labour mobility is a serious issue for developing countries like ours where people are always looking for greener pastures, we can’t stop that but we have to up our game at training and preparing our workforce so that we can assist with the development of our economy.”

Singh further says by ensuring that returning workers maintain financial contributions to their families and communities, and by harnessing the skills they acquire abroad, the government hopes to see increased productivity at both the local and national levels.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.