Remarkable year for RFMF says Commander

[ Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander, Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai, reminded personnel to remain committed to upholding the principles of freedom, democracy, and justice to guide their actions with the utmost respect for the rights and dignity of every individual.

Ro Jone made the comment while delivering his 2023 closing address at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks, acknowledging the officers, men and women, for remaining steadfast in their roles and responsibilities despite the changes in situations within the year.

The Commander states that upholding institutional values and standards would greatly impact the future of the RFMF and complement its obligations to the country and to the people of Fiji.

[ Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

He reminded them of the importance of their loyalty and dedication towards the institution. By doing so, they can continue building a stronger RFMF for tomorrow and an RFMF that proudly understands its place in a democratic society.

Ro Jone says this has been a remarkable year for the institution and acknowledged the unwavering support of each individual as changes transpired in the RFMF.



[ Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

He also expressed gratitude to the families of the troops, acknowledging their unwavering support in fulfilling their duties and standing steadfastly by them in the face of the challenges encountered during the year.



[ Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

He urged them to enjoy the Christmas break with their families and to be prepared for the next year.