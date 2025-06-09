Rehabilitation to begin on significant cultural sites

The new financial year will see the Ministry of Heritage and Arts undertake major rehabilitations of significant cultural sites across the country.

This includes the much-anticipated Levuka World Heritage Structures, with a total allocation of over $4.9m.

The refurbishment of the St Stevens Building for the National Art Gallery has been allocated $1.1 million, while the Fiji Museum will receive $489,130 for its upgrades.

A total of $293,478 is also allocated to the National Trust of Fiji for the rehabilitation of various national heritage sites.

This is part of the Ministry’s broader commitment to further strengthen efforts in preserving heritage sites.

