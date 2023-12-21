In a compelling narrative of redemption and resilience, two pardonees, Josefa Nata and Ratu Timoci Silatolu have set their sights on making meaningful contributions beyond the confines of prison.

Their common goal, which reflects an unshakeable dedication to positive change, centres on significant challenges including nation-building, rehabilitation, and prison reforms.

Coup convict Josefa Nata expressed optimism about the possible contribution they could make to constructive change.

“I’m more excited about what we can do outside of prison in terms of helping in the reforms and rehabilitation in prison as well as building the nation.”

Realizing the necessity of extensive efforts in rehabilitation and jail reform, Nata is ready to take on significant initiatives to deal with some urgent problems.

Silatolu echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing his commitment to contributing to our society in a constructive manner.

“Prison life has rehabilitated myself. Just to build, to build on what’s there and be a good citizen.”

As they navigate the path ahead, Nata and Silatolu are poised to channel their experiences into driving progressive change.