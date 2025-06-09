REALB tightens licensing rules for new agents

New agents can now expect stricter transparency and accountability measures under a policy introduced by the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board.

Under the new policy, all new agent licence applications must be publicly advertised in an English-language newspaper circulating in Fiji and on the REALB website, in addition to the existing publication in the Government Gazette.

This move is part of REALB’s commitment to upholding public trust and maintaining the integrity of Fiji’s real estate profession.

Article continues after advertisement

Applications will be published once after submission through REALB’s online portal. The public will then have seven days to submit objections or letters of support.

Objections must be based on valid grounds under the Real Estate Agents Act 2006—such as eligibility, character, or financial issues and must include the objector’s name, address, and reasons. All objections must be submitted within the seven-day timeframe.

If no valid objections are received, the application proceeds to a Board interview. If valid objections are lodged, a formal Board hearing will be held.

Applicants whose licences are denied may appeal to the Minister within 28 days, as outlined in Section 77 of the Act.

REALB says the policy encourages public participation in the licensing process and reinforces its goal of promoting a fair and transparent real estate sector in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.