Real resilience happens when we work together: Ditoka

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka says Fiji’s resilience depends on the strength of its partnerships to reduce disaster risks and save lives.

Speaking at the National Disaster Risk Management Act Awareness Workshop in Suva this morning, Minister Ditoka said the gathering brought together many familiar faces from across the country who have been on the frontlines of disaster response and recovery.

He said the workshop, part of National Disaster Awareness Week 2025, provides an opportunity for open discussion, shared learning, and renewed commitment to building a stronger and more resilient Fiji.

“The global theme for this year, Fund Resilience, Not Disasters, carries a message that hits home for us, not only in Fiji but in the region as a whole. It reminds us that every dollar spent on preparedness saves lives and prevents far greater losses later.”

Ditoka says the newly enacted National Disaster Risk Management Act 2024 represents a major step forward, giving Fiji a modern, inclusive framework.

He adds that the Act emphasizes inclusion, ensuring that women, youth, and people with disabilities are active participants in the process rather than act as passive recipients of aid.

UNDRR Pacific Sub-Regional Head Gabrielle Emery praised Fiji’s new Disaster Risk Management Act as an innovative and consultative piece of legislation that aligns with international best practice.

She says it reflects Fiji’s leadership in building strong laws and governance to manage disaster risks.

Southeast Asia Disaster Law Adviser Padmini Nayagam also commended Fiji for setting an example in the Pacific, saying the new Act “strengthens coordination, clarifies responsibilities, and ensures accountability across the national system.”

The two-day workshop will conclude tomorrow with a tabletop tsunami response exercise, testing Fiji’s readiness and coordination across agencies.

