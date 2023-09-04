Ratsun Apartment Hotel injects $1.1m into new rooms

The Ratsun Nadi Airport Apartment Hotel, nestled in the vibrant heart of Namaka is making waves in the hospitality industry with a significant $1.1 million investment to expand its offerings.

General Manager Muni Nair says in response to the ever-increasing demand from tourists flocking to Fiji, the hotel has unveiled 11 brand new rooms on its first floor.

This expansion brings the total room count to an impressive 66, demonstrating the hotel’s unwavering confidence in the thriving economy.

Nair says these rooms are a testament to the hotel’s commitment to guest privacy and comfort.

“The guest security has always been a paramount thing for us. You will see in the other rooms that we already have a huge security control. So similarly, we have done it. We will see it’s a public place but then you will see the way the rooms are done. It’s very well secured, good for guest privacy and everything.”

Nair expresses his enthusiasm for this strategic move, emphasizing the hotel directors’ unwavering confidence.

According to Nair this investment comes on the heels of the hotel’s remarkable success, with consistently high occupancy rates.

He says that nearly every week, the hotel is fully booked, a clear indicator of its popularity among tourists and business travelers alike.

Nair attributed this success to their strategic location, situated close to a plethora of restaurants, supermarkets, and, notably, the Nadi International Airport.

He also hints at the hotel’s ambitious plans for the future, suggesting that more investments are in the pipeline.