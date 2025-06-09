Ratei and Naulu unlawfully took pictures of Bainimarama

Two out of five police officers were reprimanded for taking a picture of the brother of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and posting it in a police Viber group without having him in lawful custody.

Former Police Prosecutor Anil Prasad stated this when he took the stand in Bainimarama and Qiliho’s trial.

Prasad said that on the 28th of July, he presided over a police disciplinary hearing involving five police officers, two of whom were Tomasi Naulu and Penieli Ratei.

He said that after presiding over the disciplinary hearing, he acquitted three of the officers, while Ratei and Naulu were found guilty.

Initially, the two pleaded not guilty, but after going through the tribunal, they were found guilty.

The former police prosecutor clarified that he made recommendations suggesting the two be reprimanded and given a warning letter rather than terminated, as he considered termination too harsh—especially since the officers were acting under instructions.

The Police Commissioner determines the punishment following a police tribunal, in accordance with the Police Act.

Prasad said that Jonacani Bainimarama’s photo was taken by police officer Tomasi Naulu, while Penieli Ratei posted the picture in the Police COVID-19 operations group chat with the caption “known transporter.”

During cross-examination, defense lawyer Devanesh Sharma questioned whether it was legal for officers to take photographs of individuals who were neither in custody nor formally charged.

Prasad stated that he did not pursue further investigation because admissions had already been made.

He told the court that Bainimarama was stopped at a checkpoint on Mead Road, Suva, during the height of COVID-19, and that his photo, as well as a photo of his taxi’s number plate, was circulated.

Prasad revealed, when questioned, that Bainimarama had also been stopped one month earlier, but senior officials had informed him that Bainimarama was a police informant.

The trial will continue tomorrow.







