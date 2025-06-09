Rakiraki hotel owner allegedly attacks students

Year six and seven students from a private school in Nadi are reportedly being physically and mentally abused by a resort owner in Rakiraki this afternoon.

FBC News have been reliably informed of the alleged incident.

It’s understood the students are on an excursion trip and was stopping over to spend the night at the resort.

An eye witness who is also accompanying the students told FBC News that upon returning from Navala Village in the interior of Ba, they stopped in Ba Town and purchased beverages and pastries from a well known coffee business.

Some students took these foods and drinks with them to the hotel and upon reaching there, they were confronted by a woman believed to be the resort owner.

This News outlet have been told that the owner verbally used vulgar words and even physically attacked some students while confronting them that outside food and drinks are not allowed.

The eye witness claimed that despite trying to explain to her the misunderstanding, the owner continued to attack them.

Police were called to the scene to attend to the incident and its also believed the students were forced out of the resort and they have now been transferred to another nearby hotel.

They will return to Nadi tomorrow.

The eye witness has raised serious concerns about the manner the resort owner handles its guests and in this case students whom she claim have been extremely affected.

We are trying to get an update from police and the resort for a response on this matter.

More to follow.

