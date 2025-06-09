Rakiraki communities lead road maintenance and earn livelihoods

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

The Vegetation Control Works Initiative has started along Volivoli Circular Road in Rakiraki, giving local communities a leading role in maintaining the roads they use daily.

The Fiji Roads Authority says that tasks like vegetation control and minor repairs are now managed by villagers, who also earn an income for their work.

FRA adds that before starting, participants complete comprehensive training on traffic safety, the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and first aid. These sessions include both theoretical and practical components to ensure all members are well-prepared to carry out their tasks safely and effectively.

Participating community groups also earn a substantial income in recognition of their hard work and commitment to the initiative.

The program is being rolled out across the Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western divisions, with a total of 32 community groups engaged and contracted to participate so far.

