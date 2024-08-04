Raids yield more drug seizures and arrests

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police have arrested a man in the Northern Division for his involvement in the alleged sale and distribution of illicit drugs, namely marijuana.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says information gathered indicates the suspect had received a supply intended for sale yesterday.

A search conducted at the suspect’s home resulted in the seizure of several clear plastics containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The suspect remains in police custody.

In another incident, ACP Driu states that a Southern Division team conducted a spot check yesterday afternoon on a group of youths loitering at a shopping complex in Laucala Beach.

As a result a man in his 20s was found with dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Other raids and snap checks conducted throughout the week resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana.

ACP Driu adds the current momentum of operations sees an aggressive approach taken by divisional task forces, with snap checkpoints and search efforts enforced to disrupt, dismantle, and destabilize the illicit trade.

He reiterates that those loitering or acting suspiciously will be searched and warned to leave if they do not have a valid reason for being where they are found.