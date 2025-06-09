Racagi probe tightens

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu. [Photo: FILE]

Investigators have recorded more than 100 statements regarding the death of Constable Peni Racagi.

This was revealed by Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu today.

Tudravu dismissed allegations of a police cover-up, including claims that officers were involved and the investigation was being suppressed.

He stressed that any credible information implicating officers would be investigated and dealt with through the proper legal process.

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The Commissioner questioned the motive behind the rumours, stating there is no reason to protect anyone involved in criminal activity.

He assured the public that the investigative team is working diligently and will provide updates as new developments arise.

Constable Racagi’s body was found in the sea near Lami last month, with reports indicating he was allegedly assaulted before his death.

To date, two men have been charged with the alleged murder and remain in custody.

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