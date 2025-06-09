Rabuka to adopt India's poverty eradication efforts

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has praised his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s poverty eradication efforts during a joint press meet in New Delhi.

Rabuka was on a three-day visit to India, his first official visit as the Fijian Prime Minister.

Rabuka has expressed his intention to adopt similar poverty eradication measures in the country.

We have the same objective for our people. Many people were surprised when I announced that I would like to do what Prime Minister Modi has done in India and that is to eradicate poverty particularly in our rural and maritime areas.”

Fiji is already benefiting from a number of assistance programs provided by India, especially in the agriculture field and Modi spoke about the new assistance during a joint press conference.

“To support the agriculture sector we had given cow pea seeds to Fiji. They are growing well in Fijian soil. India will now gift Fiji 12 agri-drones and two mobile soil testing labs as well.”

Indian PM Modi also stated that they do not want Fijians to lose out on health services and highlighted some of India’s planned initiatives.

“We believe that only a healthy nation can be a prosperous nation. Therefore, we have decided to establish a 100-bed specialty hospital in Suva. Dialysis units and sea ambulances will be sent to Fiji, and Jan Aushadhi centers will be opened there, so that affordable and high-quality medicines reach every home.”

Modi further stated that they want to support everyone in Fiji in continuing to pursue their dreams.

Therefore, he highlighted that a Jaipur foot camp will also be organized in Fiji.

