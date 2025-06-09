Rabuka thanks UK for strong support and partnership

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed his gratitude to the United Kingdom for its ongoing support to Fiji, highlighting the strong partnership between the two nations.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Rabuka welcomed the UK’s newly-appointed High Commissioner to Fiji, Kanbar Hossein-Bor, congratulating him on his new role and reaffirming the enduring ties between Fiji and the UK.

The Prime Minister noted that people-to-people connections remain strong, with cooperation in education, sports, and employment, especially for Fijians serving in the British Armed Forces and their families.

He also emphasized shared Commonwealth values, a mutual love for rugby, and commitment to addressing critical issues like climate change, sustainable development, and defence.

Prime Minister Rabuka praised the UK’s leadership through its ‘30 by 30’ Global Ocean Alliance, supporting the protection of oceans and wildlife worldwide.

In response, High Commissioner Hossein-Bor conveyed the well-wishes of the Royal Family and assured Fiji of the UK’s continued commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and tackling global challenges together.

Fiji and the UK’s longstanding diplomatic ties continue to deepen through collaboration across many sectors.

