Rabuka calls for stronger regional collaboration

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The Pacific faces an urgent need for stronger unity and collective action to overcome growing challenges.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while officiating at a welcome dinner for the Pacific’s heads of Prime Ministers department.

Rabuka emphasized that issues such as climate change, security threats, economic fragility, and geopolitical tensions are increasingly affecting Pacific nations, and emphasized that no country can address these challenges alone.

“The Pacific is a very different place now compared to two decades ago, we’re facing existential security threats whether it be the climate crisis, epidemics, terrorism, trans-national organized crimes or challenges such as labor mobility, economic fragility, retreat of democracy, with competing geopolitical pulls overall those.”

Rabuka called on Pacific leaders and government officials to prioritize collective efforts and to strengthen regional solidarity as the foundation for future peace and prosperity.

He also reaffirmed the importance of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, a long-term vision aimed at guiding the region’s sustainable development, security, and cultural preservation.

Emphasizing the unique cultural identity and values of the Pacific people, Rabuka further urged regional leaders to uphold dialogue, trust, and cooperation in their policymaking to secure a peaceful and thriving future for the region.

