PSV Permit sales are now banned

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority has banned the sale and purchase of Public Service Vehicle permits.

The new rules took effect on March 13, the date of gazettal.

LTA Chief Executive Officer Irima Rokosawa said the Authority would no longer recognise PSV permit transfers through private sales agreements.

He said this step strengthens oversight and ensures permits are managed fairly and transparently.

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Rokosawa explained that PSV permits have sometimes been treated as tradable commodities.

This practice limited access for people who rely on public transport for their livelihood and undermined the regulatory framework.

He added that any pending or incomplete sales-based transfers will no longer be recognised.

Under the new rules, PSV permit transfers will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances.

These include transfers within immediate family, migration of the permit holder, medical reasons preventing operation, or, in the event of death, through probate or letters of administration.

Rokosawa said the changes ensure transfers happen only in genuine, unavoidable situations.

The Authority wants to create a fairer and more equitable public transport sector.

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