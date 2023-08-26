PSC chair urges action on retaining civil servants

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada has stressed the pressing need to address the issue of retaining skilled civil servants and preventing their departure to neighboring countries.

The chair highlighted the growing concern surrounding workforce retention as an increasing number of Fijians seek higher-paying opportunities abroad.

Rokovada highlighted the urgency to identify the underlying causes and develop solutions before the situation escalates further.

“In our second induction session, we discussed the role and responsibilities of permanent secretaries visibly, the cabinet ministers, we will more discussion on these and look at protocols and how we can bring greater professionalism to our civil service.”



Rokovada echoed the call made by Government Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, urging civil servants to demonstrate effective leadership and serve the nation’s best interests with confidence.

He has also urged permanent secretaries to foster collaboration, leveraging each other’s strengths and experiences.

The PSC chair also emphasized the importance of devising strategies to address various challenges in Fiji, including minimizing civil service wastage, promoting investments, and mitigating the impacts of climate change, HIV/AIDS, and drug abuse.