Primary objective of budget to address challenges: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on people’s understanding in light of the 15 percent value-added tax that came into force on Tuesday.

He says Fijians now need to start eating traditional staple foods and avoid processed food that is more expensive because of the increase in VAT.

Rabuka says people also need to avoid unnecessary travel and addictive, expensive gadgets such as toys and video games for children.

The Prime Minister once again reiterated that the primary objective of the budget is to address the problems and challenges faced by the nation.

“It is not our intention, but this budget may bring pain to some of you, some of us, and our families. This is why I humbly request your and our understanding. It is critical and necessary that we all come together to solve our problems, face the challenges, and rebuild our nation.”

Meanwhile, Fijians have also been urged not to rely on the misinformation and to refrain from spreading fake news following price changes.