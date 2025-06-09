PRF opens global pledging window

The Pacific Resilience Facility has officially launched its Capitalisation Memorandum for Investors at the United Nations Headquarters, opening a global pledging window to raise $1.25 billion over the next 15 months.

The launch took place on this week during the PRF Partners Roundtable Talanoa, held as part of the 80th UN General Assembly.

The event brought together Pacific Islands Forum leaders and development partners to discuss funding for climate resilience initiatives in the Pacific region.

Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands and Forum Chair, Jeremiah Manele is urging partners to invest in the PRF as a sustainable, self-financing solution amid limited public resources.

The PRF Agreement was signed at the 54th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Honiara earlier this month.

The facility aims to provide timely financial support to Pacific communities vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters.

United Nations Under Secretary-General Rabab Fatima highlights the urgency of funding the PRF, citing the Pacific’s exposure to some of the world’s most severe climate threats.

Prime Minister of Tonga, Dr. ‘Aisake Valu Eke, reaffirmed the importance of the facility in strengthening resilience and safeguarding communities.

Nauru’s President David Adeang ratified the PRF Treaty at the event, becoming the second Pacific Islands Forum member to do so after Tonga.

