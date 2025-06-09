Prefabricated pharmacy to improve patient access in Lautoka

A new prefabricated pharmacy is set to boost outpatient services at Aspen managed Lautoka Hospital.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa visited the site of the newly built structure, which will soon serve as the Outpatient Pharmacy Dispensary for the Lautoka community.

The visit allowed the Assistant Minister to see firsthand the progress made on the facility, which is designed to improve patient flow and enhance access to essential medicines and pharmacy services.

Ravunawa commended the Ministry’s team and partners for their efforts, saying the project reflects government’s commitment to bringing quality healthcare closer to the people.

He adds the new pharmacy will greatly support outpatient services and improve patient experience at Lautoka Hospital.

The Assistant Minister also acknowledged the Kamikamica Health Centre team for maintaining high service standards despite growing patient demand.

Similar prefabricated pharmacy facilities are expected to be established at Kamikamica Health Centre and Ba Aspen Medical Hospital, further improving accessibility and patient care.

The new Lautoka pharmacy marks another step toward efficient, uninterrupted, and patient-centered healthcare delivery across Fiji.

