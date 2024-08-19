PRB enforces strict eviction policies for drug offenders

The Public Rental Board remains resolute in its enforcement of policies aimed at evicting tenants involved in drug-related activities or violence.

General Manager Timoci Naleba reaffirmed this stance amid reports of tenants allegedly engaging in the sale and distribution of drugs from PRB properties.

Naleba says the PRB has a zero-tolerance policy toward drug-related offenses, stating that all reports are being strictly monitored.

He adds that they have now implemented additional security measures, including the installation of security cameras across all rental flats.

General Manager Timoci Naleba

“Once our tenants are caught and have the police verify that they have been selling drugs or involved in violent activity, they are given notice to vacate immediately. So that is the stance from PRB. And we let the police do their usual work as police officers. But PRB, once it gets the verification and the confirmation that they are involved in these activities, they are immediately vacated from the estates.”

Naleba says as part of their ongoing efforts to maintain secure and compliant housing communities, the Board is vigilant about tenants who may own other properties while residing in PRB flats.

He says that there have been past cases; however, the board has implemented a standard survey period every six months as a transparency measure to put a stop to such acts.