Prasad to champion Pacific’s climate finance agenda ahead of COP30

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

The Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat has officially announced the appointment of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, as the Pacific Political Climate Champion for Climate Finance.

The appointment, endorsed by the Pacific ACP Leaders during their meeting in Honiara, Solomon Islands last month highlights Fiji’s leadership and enduring commitment to advancing regional climate priorities.

As the Pacific Political Climate Champion for Climate Finance, Professor Prasad will advocate for enhanced access to climate finance for Pacific Island countries and lead efforts to strengthen regional collaboration in the lead-up to UNFCCC COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

The Council of Regional Organizations of the Pacific, through the One CROP Team and the Pacific Small Island Developing States will support the Champion’s role by providing technical and policy guidance to advance this important mandate.

