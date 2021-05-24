People’s Alliance welcomes applications for party candidacy

The People’s Alliance Party Leader says they will be focusing on Education amongst other key issues when they begin their election campaign next year.

Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted that the Rabuka of 1987 has gone and he is a new man with a vision of leading the country to a prosperous future.

Rabuka also revealed that his party has received 20 Expressions of Interest from those hoping to be a People’s Alliance Party candidate in the next election.

He adds that his party is open to anyone who wants to stand with him for the next general election, including politicians from other parties.

“They will have to play their cards right. If their chances are better where they are than good and if they need to jump ship and their chances are better out of that ship and into another ship if they want to come to this ship then they are most welcome. But they will have to go through the process of selection.”

Rabuka confirms that of the 20 EOI received, none of the applicants are currently in Parliament.

He adds that they have spoken to other Party Leaders, including those who have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with other political party leaders.

Meanwhile, the People’s Alliance Party will be paying its respect to the late Tui Nawaka, one of their founding members, on Monday.