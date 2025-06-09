Political barriers persist despite ongoing efforts to address them

Despite efforts to bridge the gender equality gap, young women in Fiji still face deep-rooted barriers to political participation, ranging from cultural norms to online harassment.

Ana Taka, a representative from a local NGO, reflects on a society she grew up in, which has influenced their ideas of leadership.

She highlighted the pressing issues of stereotypes, confidence gaps, and media portrayals that create invisible barriers for young women aspiring to lead.

“Imagine me seeing someone being told to step down because of what she didn’t do in Parliament. Not that I’m taking her side, but it’s about how women are represented in Parliament from a youth perspective. It’s like a barrier, a challenge for us to be in Parliament.”

She added that the challenge is further fuelled by the evolving digital world, which comes at a cost in the form of harassment, bullying, and more.

Taka further noted that it is also difficult to escape cultural and family expectations, where young women are expected to act, speak, and dress a certain way.

Former politician Priscilla Singh echoed similar sentiments, highlighting that these norms often discourage women from taking up leadership roles and expressing strong opinions in public. In doing so, they risk being labelled disrespectful, too forward, or threatening to male authority.

Singh is calling for mentorship, safe spaces, and stronger community support to prepare the next generation of women leaders.

