NFA expands training and disaster readiness

[Photo: Sainimili Magimagi]

The National Fire Authority today launched its 2027–2031 Strategic Development Plan and opened a new building in Nakasi housing a training centre and a Secondary Disaster Recovery Hub.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says the five-year plan will guide infrastructure upgrades and improvements to NFA services.

The training centre is the authority’s first dedicated facility since it was established in 1995. It can accommodate up to 64 personnel for recruitment and refresher training.

Previously, training was held at several locations, including USP’s Statham Campus and the naval base in Togalevu.

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Sowane says the disaster recovery hub will allow staff to keep the national emergency contact line operating if a disaster affects command centers.

It will also accommodate teams from Police, the National Disaster Management Office and the Fiji Meteorological Service to support emergency operations.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the developments will help address gaps in NFA services.

Naulumisa says technological advancements are also in the pipeline.