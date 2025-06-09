Police and Corrections netball teams to battle for Tudravu Shield

Police netball team at training today.

The Fiji Police netball team will make history this Friday when it takes on the Fiji Corrections Service in the inaugural contest for the Tudravu Shield.

The match will also mark the first time netball has been included in the ANC competition, giving both institutions an opportunity to showcase their talent while strengthening sporting ties between the two services.

Fiji Police netball coach Inspector Unaisi Kaveni says the team is looking forward to a competitive encounter against their counterparts from Corrections.

“We are looking forward to a good game with our sisters from the Corrections side, and we expect a good competition from them.”

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Kaveni also acknowledged the Commissioner of Police for allowing the team to participate in the competition and supporting the introduction of netball into the ANC programme.

The inaugural Tudravu Shield contest provides an important opportunity for the Police side to build combinations, sharpen its skills and assess its readiness ahead of the Sukuna Bowl next month.

With the annual sporting rivalry between the Police and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces approaching, Friday’s match will give the players valuable match practice and an opportunity to build confidence before the bigger challenge.

Kaveni adds that this is also a crucial step towards their bigger goal of snatching the Sukuna Bowl netball title this year.