Champs Namosi, Naitasiri gear up for semifinal

[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Two defending champions will look to make their mark in this weekend’s Subrails Marama and Skipper Cup semifinals.

Marama champions Namosi and Farebrother Trophy holders Naitasiri take on Nadi this weekend.

Namosi have a tough challenge ahead after surviving Tailevu in extra time last weekend.

The side will be looking to contain Nadi and is hoping for stronger support from fans on Saturday.

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Namosi rep, Adi Vaimoana Raziela, says they lost to Tailevu earlier in the season but managed to beat them in the quarterfinal.

‘Girls, we work hard, day in day out. We’ve got individual struggles that we go through. But then one thing I’d say is that there’s the fact that my sisters, they were defending champions last year, Marama Cup. Also for the Peel Bosco Trophy, so us coming back stronger this year.

Naitasiri, meanwhile, will be hoping to have its injured captain, Saula Qiolevu, back for the semifinal.

Head Coach, Timoci Tinaviti, says they have depth in the squad in case there’s an injury or some are away for national duties.

The Skipper Cup semifinals will be held on Saturday with Tailevu hosting Nadroga in Suva, while Nadi faces Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park. Both matches kick off at 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the Marama semifinals, Suva will meet Nasinu at 1 p.m. on Saturday at HFC Stadium and Nadi will take on defending champions Namosi at 1 p.m. at King Charles Park.

Fans in Fiji and overseas can watch the action live on pay-per-view through VITI+.