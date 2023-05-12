Police to keep an eye on entertainment centers

The Fiji Police Force will increase its visibility in all the urban areas and major recreational areas during the long weekend.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Livai Driu says with a lot of activities planned for the next three days, children will also be out and about.

ACP Driu says the entertainment centres are one of their target areas as well.

He adds these include billiard shops, internet cafes and gaming centres as well.



Chief Operations Officer, Livai Driu.

ACP Driu says children who are seen at the entertainment centres, are profiled by the Police.

“When we receive reports of missing persons we can refer to those reports or any other offence that maybe committed around the vicinity, it makes our business easier in terms of investigation.”

The Force has also beefed up traffic operations and ACP Driu says anyone caught drunk driving or speeding will be dealt with accordingly.