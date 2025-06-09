Police strengthen election readiness

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police has launched comprehensive preparations ahead of the upcoming general elections, focusing on equipping officers with the knowledge and skills needed to manage the entire electoral process.

A five-day training of trainers workshop opened at the Pearl Resort this morning, bringing together officers from across the country.

Participants will train colleagues at all police stations on what to expect before, during, and after the elections, ensuring consistent and effective policing nationwide.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the training is timely and essential.

He states that trainers must lead by example as ambassadors of the organisation while sharing best practices and acquiring key skills to deliver high-quality instruction.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa describes the workshop as a critical part of election preparations.

Police trainers are expected to demonstrate comprehensive knowledge of their roles, apply adult learning methods, and use official FEO materials to deliver structured and consistent training.

Mataiciwa adds that the way trainers instruct their colleagues will directly shape officer conduct on Election Day.

She acknowledges the Fiji Police Force for safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

Mataiciwa states that police responsibilities extend beyond enforcing the law to protecting democracy, ensuring Fijians continue to enjoy elections that are free, fair, and credible.

