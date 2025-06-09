Police seeks help to locate missing 18-year-old man

Douglas Veresoni. [Photo: FIJI POLICE FORCE/ FACEBOOK]

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to help locate an 18-year-old man who has been reported missing.

According to the Fiji Police Force, Douglas Veresoni was reported missing at the Nasinu Police Station after leaving his home on the 21st of December, 2025.

Police say Veresoni has not communicated his whereabouts since leaving, and efforts by his family to locate him have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Douglas Veresoni is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Centre on 9905 529.

Police are continuing investigations into the matter.

