Police seek help identifying woman found in Lautoka

[File Photo]

Lautoka Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of an i-Taukei woman found yesterday.

The woman was discovered lying motionless beside a tree at Fenner Park, Thomson Crescent in Lautoka.

She had no form of identification on her.

Article continues after advertisement

Police believe the deceased is between 20 and 30 years old. She was wearing black shorts with an image of a gorilla printed on the front left side.

The woman was also wearing a ring on her left ring finger and red and white friendship beads on her left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lautoka Police Station on 6660222.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.