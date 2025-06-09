Police receive equipment’s to boost training capabilities

The Fiji Police Training Division has received over $57,000 worth of new equipment, provided through the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation and the Law Enforcement Cooperation Program, with support from the Australian Federal Police.

PCLEC, a regional initiative guided by the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police, aims to strengthen law enforcement capabilities across the Pacific through a “by the Pacific, for the Pacific” approach.

The donation is intended to enhance both general training and specialized leadership programs at the Fiji Police Academy.

AFP Senior Officer Suva, Detective Superintendent Grant Liddy, says the equipment not only benefits local training but also supports regional Pacific police departments, reinforcing Fiji’s position as a hub for law enforcement training in the Pacific.

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Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu welcomed the contribution, highlighting the importance of partnerships in advancing the academy’s standards.

Tudravu also shared his vision to further upgrade the Academy’s infrastructure, including a new computer lab and a learning theatre for the Training Division, aimed at modernizing facilities and enhancing the learning experience for officers.

The new equipment marks a significant step in strengthening Fiji Police’s training programs and its role as a regional leader in law enforcement education.

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