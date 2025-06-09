Police hunt woman suspected in partner’s death

Police are searching for a woman suspected of killing her partner in Kavuli, Tavua, this morning.

The woman allegedly fled the scene after seriously assaulting the man, who was later found motionless with visible injuries by his father.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police have launched a murder investigation and are urging anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward.

