Police exclude political parties from protest march

Yesterday’s protest march was led by prominent anti-nuclear activist and General Secretary of the Fiji Council of Churches Reverend James Bhagwan.

He says the event primarily aimed to provide a platform for civil societies and Non-Governmental Organizations to voice their concerns.

Reverend Bhagwan emphasized the importance of politicians utilizing their designated space within the legislative body while urging them to consider the collective voices of the public.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite an initial attendance cap of 400 participants, the demonstration garnered a larger turnout.

Founder of DIVA for Equality Noelene Nabulivou highlighted the crucial role of such gatherings in allowing civil society and the general public to express their perspectives.

She questioned the efficacy of leaders listening to their constituents without a means for the public to engage openly, reaffirming the commitment to peaceful and proactive expression.

The march in Suva served as a protest against Japan’s decision to discharge Fukushima’s nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and four of his party members were stopped from participating in the rally.

Acting Commissioner Juki Fong Chew states that the police decision to exclude political parties from the march was based on one of the permit conditions, a stipulation agreed upon by the permit holders and representatives from NGOs.

Meanwhile, FBC News has also sent questions to the FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.