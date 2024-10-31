Police drops case against church president

Police will not be laying any charges against the president of a prominent church who is facing allegation of abduction and attempted rape.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime, Mesake Waqa confirms that they had sought advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on the charges.

ACP Waqa says ODPP has advised them against laying any charges.

A woman in her 40s had lodged a complaint on allegations of abduction and attempted rape against the church president two weeks ago at the Lami Police Station.

She alleges that the incident happened 28- years- ago when she was only 13.

The victim alleged that the pastor offered to drop her home, but instead he drove to his place.

She alleges that the perpetrator was asking all sorts of weird questions on the way, and she got suspicious and tried to get out of the vehicle, and in the process she got injured.

The victim claims she finally escaped and that when she shared her story, she was told to think about the church and was discouraged from doing anything that would sully the man’s reputation.

The woman recently appeared on a podcast show where she openly shared the alleged incident.