Police commend public support in fight against drugs

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has commended members of the public for their support in tackling the illicit drug trade.

This as a number of arrests were made by police in the Central and Western Divisions earlier this week.

Police says a 28-year-old man will be produced at the Rakiraki Magistrates Court tomorrow with unlawful possession of illicit drugs, namely methamphetamine.

The accused was arrested following a joint raid by officers in Waimari, Rakiraki.

According to police, $20,000 was also discovered, believed to be proceeds from the sale of drugs.

In another raid conducted in Martintar, Nadi, a 35-year-old woman was arrested and produced in court after she was charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Police say she was allegedly found with marijuana and methamphetamine.

Two people were also arrested at a home in Namadi Heights following a joint raid by Crime Intel, K9 and Police Mobile Force officers.

Police say zip-lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and smoking apparatus were allegedly discovered in their possession.

The seized substances have been sent for analysis.