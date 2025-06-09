Police appeal for assistance after man found dead in Nasinu

Nasinu Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man, found lying motionless along Vula Road, Makoi yesterday afternoon.

Police were alerted of the discovery by a member of the public who saw the i-taukei man, believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s lying on the road.

Attempts to revive him were futile.

Police says the victim has short grey hair, a mustache, and was wearing a pair of black canvas, light blue shorts and blue round neck t-shirt.

Members of the public have been urged to call Nasinu ASP Crime on 8937171 if they have any information on the person.

