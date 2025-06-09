Police Act review to meet modern policing needs

The review of Fiji’s Police Act 1965 is progressing, with a validation workshop currently underway in Suva to refine the draft legislation before submission to Cabinet.

Acting Police Commissioner Aporosa Lutunauga officially opened the workshop, saying the Police Force is undergoing a major transformation aimed at rebuilding public trust and confidence.

He highlighted that several provisions in the existing Act are outdated, limiting the police’s ability to respond effectively to modern challenges.

Lutunauga stressed that contemporary policing goes beyond traditional law enforcement, with officers facing heightened public scrutiny and the need to address complex social issues, including crime, drugs, and the growing role of technology.

“How the community perceives their police force is vital in collective efforts to safeguard our communities. How we respond is even more critical, and with the growing dependency on technology, we need to be five to ten steps ahead.”

The workshop is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Policing, the Office of the Solicitor-General, and the Fiji Police Force, with technical and financial support from the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the United Nations Development Programme.

UN Human Rights Regional Representative for the Pacific, Heike Alefsen, said the Police Act urgently needs modernization to reflect societal changes and contemporary policing responsibilities.

A key focus, she noted, is ensuring that the use of force is lawful, proportionate, and aligned with democratic and international human rights standards.

Alefsen added that Fiji has ratified several international conventions, including the Convention against Torture and the International Covenant on Civil and Political

Rights, and the revised law must incorporate these obligations. She emphasized that strengthening accountability and building public trust are essential for effective and sustainable police reforms.

