News

PM inspires Kadavu Youth

Sivaniolo Lumelume Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

December 18, 2023 12:07 pm

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commended the youths of Kadavu for their crucial role in ensuring Fiji’s progress and urged them to strive for excellence in a resounding demonstration of dedication to Kadavu’s and its youth’s development.

The Prime Minister delivered the message at the Vueti Kadavu Youth Festival, which aims to encourage and assist the youth of the island in becoming prosperous sports enthusiasts and agribusiness owners.

“Now, continue working hard as long as you have breath left in you. Young people of Kadavu never give up. Parents, please continue to mentor your children so they can grow up to be excellent citizens of our country.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

During his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of dedicated networking spaces for youth-led programs, emphasizing the need for collaboration and support in realizing their aspirations.

In addition to honouring Kadavu’s rich cultural legacy, the festival acted as a catalyst for good change, setting the stage for further initiatives that will empower the youth and advance the island’s overall development.

