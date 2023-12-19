PM eyes transshipment growth

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has unveiled the government’s ambitious vision for Fiji Ports, aiming to capture new transhipment volumes and unlock the full potential of these crucial gateways to the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the Dividend Presentation and Bonus Payout event for Fiji Ports Corporation Limited and Fiji Ports Terminal Rabuka emphasized the critical role ports play in facilitating trade and driving growth.

The Prime Minister says the government wants to push the boundaries and unlock further potential.

“We have had initial very encouraging discussions with the great powers of industry in Asia. They’re keen to help us become that. They want us to become the hub of transhipment between Asia and America, Asia and the Pacific.”

Rabuka adds the government is currently revising what they have done in the past and reviewing the opportunities in ship repair and shipbuilding.

“I’m committed to seeing this route, seeing through the development and the revitalization of shipbuilding and ship repair facilities in Fiji.”

With a focus on expanding services, exploring new opportunities, and upgrading infrastructure, the Prime Minister aims to transform Fiji Ports into a hub for regional trade and a catalyst for economic prosperity in

Fiji and beyond.