PM congratulates seventh ranked Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The exceptional performance of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, evident in their 30-22 victory over England yesterday, continues to captivate attention.

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, in his congratulatory message to the team, emphasized the unique importance of this triumph as they gear up for the imminent World Cup scheduled to commence in a fortnight in France.

He commended the team’s remarkable collective endeavour, acknowledging the harmony and unity displayed from their spirited rendition of “Meda Dau Doka” to the impactful cibi, and ultimately, their prowess on the field.

Rabuka highlighted that the intense match had gripped the attention of the entire Fijian populace, and he praised the team’s compelling performance, which held significant weight as a crucial Test leading into the World Cup campaign.

Within his message, the Prime Minister extended gratitude to the families, supporters, and all those who held faith in the team’s potential.

Gazing ahead to the impending World Cup, the Prime Minister underscored the surprising and commanding position of the Fijian team as a dark horse in the tournament. He reassured the team of the nation’s fervent prayers and resounding cheers echoing from living rooms and community halls across Fiji, as they embark on their journey.

In conclusion, he bestowed the team with well-deserved praises and hearty congratulations for their extraordinary victory.

Rabuka, having been a former National representative and Trustee of the Fiji Rugby Union, also conveyed his best wishes to the team management, officials, and players stationed in London as they brace themselves for the upcoming World Cup Tournament in France.

He acknowledged the unwavering commitment, rigorous training, and unwavering dedication that had paved the path for their selection in the World Cup squad.

Acknowledging the monumental significance of their recent triumph, the Prime Minister urged the team to persist in upholding the beacon of national pride and joy. Drawing from his experience as a former rugby representative and Trustee of the FRU, he comprehended the gravity of the responsibility they shouldered and motivated them to channel their endeavours through prayer.

Rabuka further conveyed Fiji’s collective elation in the team’s accomplishments, which had propelled the nation’s ranking to 7th in the world.