PM announces India health deal

India’s Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji is set to boost its health sector with India through new hospitals, affordable medicines and expanded medical training.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka speaking with India’s Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, outlined Fiji’s interest in deepening bilateral cooperation in healthcare.

He thanked India for its ongoing support and noted the countries’ ties date back to 1879 with the arrival of the first indentured labourers.

Article continues after advertisement



India’s Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Key priorities include the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital and a 100-bed Super Specialty Cardiology Hospital. Rabuka acknowledged India for committing to a grant-in-aid super specialty hospital in Fiji to be formalised through an MoU.

He also welcomed the Jan Aushadi Kendra centre, which will improve access to affordable medicines and set pharmaceutical standards for the Pacific.

Discussions also covered digital health services, hospital redevelopment through Public-Private Partnerships and training opportunities for Fijian medical personnel in India.

Nadda welcomed the visit and expressed India’s commitment to enhance healthcare cooperation with Fiji for mutual benefit.

The visit signals Fiji’s push to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, improve medicine access and expand medical training, marking a substantial step in India–Fiji health relations.

Prime Minister Rabuka is in India on a three-day official visit.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.