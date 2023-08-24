Plans to transition into new e-ticketing system soon

While a task force has been established to look into the current bus electronic ticketing system, Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica says there are plans to transition to a new system in the next six to eight months.

Kamikamica says the plan is to look at an open loop system so that payment for e-ticketing service can occur through credit cards, ATM cards, MPaisa, myCash and so forth using tap and go.

He says this will lead to increased taxes and better funding for the transport industry.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the solution will most likely be broadened to include other modes of transport.

The Minister adds that the Taskforce established to look at a replacement for the current bus electronic ticketing system is a collaboration between the Bus Industry, technology providers Vodafone Fiji, Digicel Fiji, Mastercard, the Ministry of Communications and the Ministry of Transport.

He says he is co-chairing the task force with Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

He adds they are not going back to cash transactions.

Kamikamica says a request for tender is being prepared by the task force.

He says the industry has had good learnings from the current service and is committed to introducing a better solution.