Plans in place to Rakiraki and Tavua municipalities

Recently appointed executives of the Rakiraki and Tavua Town Councils are developing strategies to improve the financial position of the two municipalities.

When combined, Rakiraki and Tavua have over 800 ratepayers and a little over 400 businesses.

Tavua, Special Administrators Chair, Luke Mataiciwa says the new Rakiraki and Tavua markets, bus terminals, a new Tavua carpark, and a new dumpsite are some of the developments in the pipeline.

“We have been struggling to obtain a lease for Tavua market which is native-owned. And it has taken us more than ten years, to acquire building properties that is in our profile. We have already identified three areas, one is the new car park we are proposing and it will require landfilling, that other is just beside Tavua hotel where we have multi-purpose court, we are in the first phase of designing two-storey building and hopefully that will be for rental.”



Rakiraki Market Development project plan.

Rakiraki/Tavua council Chief Executive Sailosi Sawana says the dumpsite in Rakiraki will be closed and all the garbage will be diverted to Tavua.

“The Board has decided that Tavua Town Council will be responsible because they do not have any rubbish dump at the moment so we have identified an area that is still under negotiation. We are requesting for other valuation and EIA to be conducted on the area.”

Rakiraki and Tavu are among the five smaller councils receiving government grants to support their operations.