PIF stands with Australia following terror attack

The Pacific Islands Forum has strongly condemned the act of terrorism that occurred at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

In a statement, Secretary General Baron Waqa expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life, saying the Forum family stands with the people and the Government of Australia during this time of grief.

He highlighted the strong bonds of respect and familial relationships that unite Pacific nations, noting that respect for all religions and beliefs is central to the region’s identity and underpins harmony across its diverse societies.

He stated the forum remains committed to supporting its members in the promotion of peace, tolerance, and the respect for diversity across our Blue Pacific Continent.

Waqa added that the thoughts and prayers of the Pacific people are with Australians during this difficult time.

