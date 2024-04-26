People are Eager for Girmit Celebration

[File Photo]

As preparations are underway to commemorate Girmit Day next month, individuals have also started making plans to mark the significant event.

Vijay Kumar, a Lautoka resident, says that he is very overwhelmed and happy about the upcoming celebration.

Kumar says that the event needs to be celebrated every year as we honour the ancestors’ hard work.

“It’s a good celebration like our ancestors came from India to work in Fiji for a five-year term, girmit term. As a generation, we anticipate that this will occur annually.”

Sainimili Turaga is looking forward to participating in the activities as well.

“Yes, I am going to the celebration with my Indo-Fijian friends, and I am so happy that I am going to be participating in the event.”

Girmit Day is expected to be celebrated from the 11th of next month to commemorate the arrival of Indian indentured labourers.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Journey of Girmit Descendants in Building a New Fiji.”