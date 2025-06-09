Pedestrian critically injured in Kings Road accident

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Kings Road near the Fiji National University Nasinu campus.

The incident occurred after 8 pm last night when the victim allegedly crossed the road suddenly into the path of a vehicle driven by a man in his 30s.

The victim was rushed to the CWM Hospital in Suva, where he remains in critical condition.

Police urge both drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant.

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Road safety is a shared responsibility; everyone must exercise caution to prevent such accidents.

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