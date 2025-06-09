PCU embraces women’s leadership with Kedrayate

Dr. Akanisi Kedrayate

In a groundbreaking moment for Pacific Communities University , Dr. Akanisi Kedrayate has been appointed as the institution’s first-ever female Pro Chancellor, breaking a long-standing tradition of male reverend leadership.

Her appointment was confirmed by a council of 24 church leaders, signaling a powerful endorsement from the region’s spiritual community.

Dr. Kedrayate steps into this role with a bold commitment to actualize the university’s guiding vision: the “Whole of Life” philosophy—a holistic approach to education that nurtures spiritual, cultural, and intellectual growth across Pasifika communities.

“This is more than a personal milestone. It’s a door opening for women across the Pacific to step into leadership and shape the future of our communities.”

Her leadership marks a pivotal shift in PCU’s history, formerly known as the Pacific Theological College, and now reimagined as a regional hub for community-based learning and transformation.

As PCU continues to evolve, Dr. Kedrayate’s appointment stands as a beacon of progress, inclusion, and visionary leadership rooted in Pasifika values.

